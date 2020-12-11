FX Announces The Rolling Stones TV Series From Nick Hornby

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are heading to television. No, not for a late-night performance, but for a new scripted drama series on FX, per The Hollywood Reporter.

FX CEO John Landgraf announced the news at Disney’s Investor Day. Details are scarce, but the network is currently in advanced talks for a series that would capture the formative years of the iconic rock act — specifically, the ’60s through 1972.



About a Boy and High Fidelity author Nick Hornby will be overseeing the series, which Landgraf confirmed would be for a two-season order. What’s more, he noted that The Crown producers over at Left Bank would be involved.

So far this is off to a promising start. Hornby clearly has the right wit to make this more than just a history lesson, while the folks behind The Crown know how to make it as authentic as a history lesson. It’s a win-win when you parse it out.

With Selena: The Series killing it over at Netflix, don’t be surprised to see more music biopics pivot from theaters to your living room. As Lauren J. Coates recently outlined in her op-ed, the television medium affords more time to tell the full story.

Hell, the story of The Rolling Stones is still being told.