The Secret Service Investigated John Mulaney After His SNL Monologue

John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Secret Service questioned John Mulaney after he hosted SNL in February, even though, as the comedian stressed, the joke in question “was not about Donald Trump.”

Mulaney related the experience last night in a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He explained that “there’s a service that operates for the president, and they are secret,” and he was only sure they existed because, “they investigated me.” He said,



“In February, I did a joke that was not about Donald Trump. The joke was about how it was a Leap Year, and Leap Year had been started by Julius Caesar to correct the calendar. And another thing that happened with Caesar was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators because he went crazy. And I said, ‘That’s an interesting thing that could happen.'”

He added that, “I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much.”

Elsewhere, Mulaney discussed a different quip that landed him in hot water with the Left. While hosting SNL again on Halloween, he joked that the election was an “elderly man contest,” implying that “some things will never change.” Now, Mulaney admits that he deserved the backlash. “I should have said ‘I very much want one to win over the other and there will be improvements if one wins.’” He added, “I like people and I’m generally happy and not deeply angry, so I’m a Democrat.” Check out the interview below.

Mulaney has become SNL‘s go-to host, which has led to many notable experiences. On his last go-round, Julian Casablancas gave him his trench coat.

Others who have run afoul of the Secret Service in recent years include Scott Stapp, Morrissey, Eminem, and George Lopez.