Javier Grillo-Marxuach Delivers Commentary Track for Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits

Lost writer and producer joins The Side Track to discuss his Star Wars moment

by
on December 16, 2020, 1:00pm
The Side Track - Time Bandits

Their obsession. Their words. Someone else’s movie. Hosted by Paul Davidson, The Side Track interviews filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and film fanatics, then hands them the mic to present their own personal feature-length audio commentaries of the movies that moved them and made them who they are today.

This week, writer and producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Lost, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) joins the show and talks about that Star Wars moment when he knew he wanted to write. He shares how his first gig as an NBC Development Executive turned into his first job on Seaquest DSV, and how he landed in the think tank for Lost

Shortly after, Grillo-Marxuach travels through time with director Terry Gilliam to revisit one of two movies that inspired his career in Hollywood — Time Bandits. The 1981 film was produced by the late Beatle George Harrison and co-stars such legends as Sean Connery, Michael Palin, John Cleese, and many more.

Stream the interview above and the commentary track below. Subscribe to The Side Track now to make sure you catch future episodes and to revisit the complete back catalogue. In the past, the show has seen Frank Oz tackle Touch of Evil, Patrick Brice decrypt Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Matt Spicer zone in on Blow Out.

