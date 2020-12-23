Menu
Jay Duplass on Why Rocky Is a Masterpiece of Indie Filmmaking

Writer, producer, and actor records a feature commentary for John G. Avildsen's 1976 hit

by
on December 23, 2020, 1:00pm
The Side Track - Rocky

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Their obsession. Their words. Someone else’s movie. Hosted by Paul Davidson, The Side Track interviews filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and film fanatics, then hands them the mic to present their own personal feature-length audio commentaries of the movies that moved them and made them who they are today.

This week, writer, producer and actor Jay Duplass (Transparent, Room 104, Togetherness) discusses guerrilla filmmaking on a budget, his partnership with his brother Mark, why he hates writing, abhors producing, and yet can’t stop the creative train for the life of him.He also explains the four stages of the Duplassian Way and why he hasn’t worked with assholes for a decade.

Shortly after, Duplass throws on his jogging gear, heads to Philadelphia, PA, and explains why Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky remains a masterpiece of indie filmmaking that even Mr. T’s Clubber Lang couldn’t take away from him. John G. Avildsen’s 1976 sleeper hit became that year’s highest grossing film and won three of its 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Stream the interview above and the commentary track below. Subscribe to The Side Track now to make sure you catch future episodes and to revisit the complete back catalogue. In the past, the show has seen Frank Oz tackle Touch of Evil, Patrick Brice decrypt Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Matt Spicer zone in on Blow Out.

