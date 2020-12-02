Moisés Zamora Delivers Commentary Track for Alejandro Amenábar’s The Others

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Their obsession. Their words. Someone else’s movie. Hosted by Paul Davidson, The Side Track interviews filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and film fanatics, then hands them the mic to present their own personal feature-length audio commentaries of the movies that moved them and made them who they are today.

This week, writer and producer Moisés Zamora (American Crime, Star) joins the show to discuss his latest creation: Netflix’s Selena: The Series. He shares how a transplant from Guadalajara, Mexico turned a passion for writing into an actual career, what it takes to break into the industry with zero connections, and why Selena’s story is impactful for audiences today.

Shortly after, Zamora delivers his feature-length audio commentary for Alejandro Amenábar’s The Others and shares why he chose the spooky supernatural thriller. Written by Amenábar, the 2001 horror film stars Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Elaine Cassidy, Eric Sykes, and Alakina Mann and James Bentley.

Stream the interview above and the commentary track below. Subscribe to The Side Track now to make sure you catch future episodes and to revisit the complete back catalogue. In the past, the show has seen Frank Oz tackle Touch of Evil, Patrick Brice decrypt Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Matt Spicer zone in on Blow Out.

