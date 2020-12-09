Sarah Megan Thomas Delivers Commentary Track for David Fincher’s The Social Network

The Side Track - The Social Network

Their obsession. Their words. Someone else’s movie. Hosted by Paul Davidson, The Side Track interviews filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and film fanatics, then hands them the mic to present their own personal feature-length audio commentaries of the movies that moved them and made them who they are today.

This week, writer, producer, and actress Sarah Megan Thomas (Equity, A Call To Spy) joins the show to discuss her Philly origins, her aspirations to become the female M. Night, how a cold call to Sundance put her in a solid position for a sweet distribution deal, and the years of research that went into her WWII spy drama, A Call to Spy.

Shortly after, Thomas delivers her feature-length audio commentary for David Fincher’s The Social Network and shares why she chose the male testosterone-fueled drama. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the 2010 Oscar-winning smash stars Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Rashida Jones, and fellow The Side Track acquaintance Max Minghella.

Stream the interview above and the commentary track below. Subscribe to The Side Track now to make sure you catch future episodes and to revisit the complete back catalogue. In the past, the show has seen Frank Oz tackle Touch of Evil, Patrick Brice decrypt Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and Matt Spicer zone in on Blow Out.

