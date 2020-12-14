The Sopranos Cast Announces Virtual Reunion

The Sopranos (HBO)

For the first time since creator David Chase abruptly cut to black, The Sopranos is throwing a family reunion. Via The Hollywood Reporter, on December 18th, surviving cast members will join together in a two-hour live event to read a *new* Sopranos sketch co-written by Chase and Terrence Winter. The project benefits Friends of Firefighters.

Running from 1999 to 2007, the story of Tony Soprano’s family, co-workers, and shrink redefined prestige television and raised expectations for the entire medium. While the don himself James Gandolfini unfortunately passed away in 2013, some of the show’s biggest names will return for the fundraiser, including Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Iler, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, Steven Van Zandt, Maureen Van Zandt, Steve Buscemi, Lorraine Bracco, Vincent Pastore, Tim Van Patten, and Steve Schirripa.



In a statement, Buscemi (who played Tony Soprano’s cousin Tony Blundetto), said, “This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders. Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization.” You can donate and RSVP to the fundraiser now.

The cast reunion arrives just a few months before The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel movie starring Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini. It’s set to premiere March 12th, 2021. Between the prequel and the new sketch, we should get answers to a lot of lingering questions. But those don’t include the previously-ambiguous ending; over the summer, creator Chase accidentally revealed Tony’s fate.

