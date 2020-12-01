Menu
The Strokes Share “The Adults Are Talking” Video Directed by Roman Coppola: Watch

In which the band goes to bat against a team of baseball robots

on December 01, 2020, 12:59pm
The Strokes' "The Adults Are Talking" music video, photo by Roman Coppola

On the heels of The New Abnormal receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album, The Strokes have shared a new music video for the LP’s single “The Adults Are Talking”.

Directed by frequent Phoenix and Wes Anderson collaborator Roman Coppola, the clip finds the band doing battle on the baseball diamond versus a bunch of robots. This future world seems to have turned all sports competitions into man-versus-machine, with the mechanical challengers looking like sleeker versions of the Sentinels from X-Men: Days of Future Past. The competition is so fierce that The Strokes putting one in the W column just means not getting shut out.

Watch the video for “The Adults Are Talking” below.

In related news, members of The Strokes are guests on the most recent episode of the Consequence Podcast Network’s Assembly. This season follows David Cross on his journey to create a new stand-up set via a series of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. Follow along with the season here.

