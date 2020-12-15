Julian Casablancas-Led The Voidz Share New Song “Alien Crime Lord”: Stream

The Voidz, photo by Johann Rashid

Julian Casablancas has shared a new song from his band The Voidz called “Alien Crime Lord”. Marking the band’s first release since 2018, the track plays on the new GTA V radio station curated and hosted by Casablancas. It’s also streaming below via YouTube.

“We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” said the band in a statement.



Casablancas’ “Low Power Beach Radio” is part of December 15th GTA 5 update called The Cayo Perico Heist. Alongside the new Voidz track, the channel’s playlist includes songs from Joy Division, The Velvet Underground, and Danzig, as well as appearances from Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross.

The Voidz released their last album, Virtue, in 2018.