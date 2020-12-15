Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Julian Casablancas-Led The Voidz Share New Song “Alien Crime Lord”: Stream

The band's first new song in two years appears on Julian Casablancas' GTA 5 radio station

by
on December 15, 2020, 12:39pm
The Voidz, photo by Johann Rashid
The Voidz, photo by Johann Rashid

Julian Casablancas has shared a new song from his band The Voidz called “Alien Crime Lord”. Marking the band’s first release since 2018, the track plays on the new GTA V radio station curated and hosted by Casablancas. It’s also streaming below via YouTube.

“We wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” said the band in a statement.

Casablancas’ “Low Power Beach Radio” is part of December 15th GTA 5 update called The Cayo Perico Heist. Alongside the new Voidz track, the channel’s playlist includes songs from  Joy Division, The Velvet Underground, and Danzig, as well as appearances from Mac DeMarco and comedian David Cross.

The Voidz released their last album, Virtue, in 2018.

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Disgraceland’s Jake Brennan on Classic Rock Conspiracies, New England Ghosts, and Stephen King
Next Story
Dr. Dre Appears in New Grand Theft Auto Online Heist