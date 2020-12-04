The Weeknd Releases “Blinding Lights” Remix with Rosalía: Stream

The Weeknd and Rosalía, photo via Twitter

There’s only four weeks until 2021 begins, but that isn’t stopping The Weeknd from making these last moments count. He just released a new remix of “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalía, and it’s available to stream below.

Despite having to postpone his massive tour, 2020 has arguably been The Weeknd’s biggest year ever — especially due to the sheer willpower of “Blinding Lights”. The After Hours single dominated the radio, was Spotify’s most-streamed single of the year, and has spent a full year on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. No wonder it earned our coveted spot as the best song of 2020.



Of course, all of this is in addition to the other cool things he’s done in support of After Hours. The Weeknd performed an augmented reality concert on TikTok, literally lost his head in the “Too Late” music video, and he even got Kenny G, Doja Cat, and Maluma to do song remixes of their own.

It’s hard to swallow that, despite all of this, The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys when they didn’t give him a single nomination in any category. Sources close to the artist believe it wasn’t an accident, but rather an act of retaliation from the Recording Academy. By agreeing to headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, they argue, his scheduled performance at the Grammys was consequently made less exclusive.

Editors' Picks Top 50 Songs of 2020

No matter what, The Weeknd has plenty to be proud of, even when you exclude his solo work. Throughout the year, he sang on Ariana Grande’s new album, executive produced the latest Oneohtrix Point Never record, dropped a single with Calvin Harris called “Over Now”, and shared a posthumous Juice WRLD collaboration.

As for Rosalía, she too had a banner year, what with collaborations alongside Travis Scott, Arca, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. Plus, her album El Mal Querer took home the Latin Grammy for Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>