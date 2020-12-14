The White Stripes Unearth Rare B-Sides, 2002 SNL Performance Footage

The White Stripes on SNL

To coincide with the release of The White Stripes’ new greatest hits album, a cache of rare B-sides is now available on digital streaming services for the first time. Additionally, video from the band’s lone appearance on Saturday Night Live has been re-uploaded to YouTube, and a new live album is streaming on Bandcamp.

Among the 18 B-sides are non-album tracks like “Who’s To Say”; “Though I Hear You Calling, I Will Not Answer”; “St. Ides of March”; and “Good to Me”; an acoustic version of “You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)”; and live versions of “The Dental Twist”, “Black Math”; and You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket”. All of these B-sides and more are now available on the digital music service of your choice.



The aforementioned SNL performance, which dates back to October 19th, 2002, is now available on YouTube. Coming in support of their 2001 album White Blood Cells, Jack and Meg performed “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends”. Watch below.

And if all that weren’t enough White Stripes goodness, the band has also made their 1999 live album Live at 40 Watt available for the first time ever via Bandcamp. Proceeds will directly benefit Fair Fight, the voter participation advocacy group founded by Stacey Abrams, and their ongoing work to protect the rights of eligible voters in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

The White Stripes’ 26-song Greatest Hits compilation received a digital release earlier this month. A physical release on CD and vinyl formats is set for February 12th, 2021.

White Stripes B-Sides Now Available on Streaming Services:

You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) [Acoustic]

Lovesick (Live at The Forum)

Shelter of Your Arms

The Denial Twist (Live)

As Ugly As I Seem (Live)

Good To Me

Black Jack Davey

Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Black Math (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Do (Live Under Blackpool Lights)

Screwdriver (Live)

St. Ides of March

Who’s A Big Baby?

You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (Live from Belfast)

Blue Orchid (High Contrast Mix)

Though I Hear You Calling, I Will Not Answer

Who’s To Say

I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman (Live on BBC Radio 1, John Peel Show)