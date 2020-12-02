Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet Team Up for New Collaborative Single

Thom Yorke, Four Tet, and Burial

Thom Yorke has teamed up with Burial and Four Tet for a new limited-edition 12-inch single. The black vinyl contains two tracks — “Her Revolution” and “His Rope” — and went for sale Tuesday at London record stores Phonica and Sounds of the Universe.

News of the surprise release was first revealed by the record stores on their respective social media channels, and subsequently confirmed by Yorke via a retweet. XL Recordings also uploaded a cryptic teaser to its YouTube channel, but has since taken down the video.



Yorke, Burial, and Four Set previously teamed up for a collaborative double A-side single called Ego / Mirror in 2011.

Back in September, Yorke debuted a new “Isolation Theme” remix. Four Tet recently offered his own remix of Tame Impala’s “Is It True” and dropped an EP under his indecipherable wingdings moniker. As for Burial, though he’s maintained his notoriously cryptic ways, he did recently contribute co-production to a track by British electronic musician Charles Webster.