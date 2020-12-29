Tommy Lee, Members of Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, and More Star in Horror Film The Retaliators: Watch Trailer

Tommy Lee (photo by Myriam Santos) / Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix (via Better Noise)

An upcoming horror film, The Retaliators, is packed with scary scenes … and rock stars. The movie, due out in 2021, features Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix, members of Five Finger Death Punch, and more musicians in dramatic roles.

The Retaliators stars Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me, The Deuce), Marc Menchaca (Ozark, Black Mirror) and Joseph Gatt (Ray Donovan, Banshee), and is being directed by Bridget Smith (Sno Babies, Finding Christmas). The horror thriller is being produced by Better Noise Films, the film production arm of record label Better Noise Music, thus the bevy of rock musicians who appear in the movie.



In addition to Tommy Lee and Jacoby Shaddix, The Retaliators features Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael; Escape the Fate’s Craig Mabbitt; The Hu’s Jaya; Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas; Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg; From Ashes To New’s Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Mat Madiro; and singer-guitarist Tuk Smith.

While an initial trailer gave a brief overview of what to expect from the movie as a whole, a newly released second teaser puts a bigger spotlight on the rock artists. Shaddix, in particular, appears to have a significant role in the film, playing the character of Quinn Brady.

“When I heard about this film last year, I spoke to the creative team and I felt I had a vehicle to see if I could expand my range as an artist,” the Papa Roach singer said in a press release. “Truly, I couldn’t have imagined how much I enjoyed this experience and can’t wait to find another film in the future.”

Lee, meanwhile, is listed as “Strip Club DJ” in the cast credits, only appearing for a split second in the latest trailer.

In addition to the movie featuring a number of Better Noise Music artists, the film’s music will also be powered by the label. The aforementioned acts will all appear on the soundtrack, as will Bad Wolves, Nothing More, Cory Marks, All Good Things, and Tempt.

As of now, IMDB lists the release date for The Retaliators as June 2021. Watch the first two trailers below, followed by the music video for Papa Roach’s “The Ending”, which also shows scenes from the movie.