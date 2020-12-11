R.I.P. Tommy Lister Jr., Friday Actor Dead at 62

Tommy Lister in Friday

Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., who famously played Deebo in the Friday film franchise, has died at the age of 62.

According to TMZ, police found Lister’s body at his Marina Del Rey apartment on Thursday (December 10th) just before 3 p.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but a cause was not immediately clear.



Lister’s other notable film roles included playing the Galactic President in The Fifth Element; Adam Sandler’s character’s older brother Cassius in Little Nicky; and the bail agent in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown. He also appeared in Sublime’s music video for “Santeria”.

Outside of acting, Lister wrestled in both the WWF and WCW under the name of Zeus.