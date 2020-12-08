Trapt’s Twitter Suspended After Rant Seemingly Defending Statutory Rape

Trapt's Chris Taylor Brown

MAGA proud boys Trapt are at it again. If the racist and xenophobic ravings of frontman Chris Taylor Brown weren’t bad enough, the band’s toxic Twitter feed has finally been suspended after a rant seemingly defending underage student-teacher relationships and statutory rape. This after Trapt’s Facebook was suspended for “violating community standards” following a pro-Proud Boys post.

The latest debacle appears to have started when someone trudged up a screenshot of one of the band’s old Twitter replies, no doubt scavenged from a pile of similarly tasteless remarks made throughout the years. This one defended underage student-teacher relationships, and the screenshot reignited the argument between Trapt (likely Brown) and an angry mob of angry commenters.



Trapt doubled down on their old reply, with a now-suspended tweet reading (via HITC): “Oh I would be giving the kid high fives! Only if the teacher was hot though.”

“I don’t call a 24-year-old woman who takes advantage of a 15-year-old-boy who is entirely through puberty a pedophile,” read another tweet from the band’s official account late last night, likely written by Brown (via Popdust).

To illustrate the level of stupidity we’re dealing with here, Brown linked to Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” to prove his point, calling it a “great coming of age song.”

“A 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old female is not pedophilia, you f**king moron,” he falsely stated once again to another user, likely contributing to the suspension of Trapt’s Twitter account.

Brown’s long-running streak of vitriolic nonsense continues to know no bounds, but without a Facebook or Twitter page, the singer will have to find new outlets to spew his abhorrent rants. In the meantime, Trapt can always rely on their meager album sales. Their latest effort, 2020’s Shadow Work, sold a whopping 600 copies in its first week of release.

How it started How it’s going #Trapt pic.twitter.com/NjZ2slq2kY — Radical Liberal Operative Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) December 8, 2020