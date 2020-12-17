Brand Ambassador and Part-Time MC Travis Scott Announces New Hard Seltzer Cacti

Travis Scott, "Franchise" music video

In September Travis Scott dropped “Franchise”, a commercial for something called Cacti that was occasionally interrupted by music. Now, the professional brand ambassador and part-time MC has revealed what all the fuss was about. As he rapped during the song, “Cacti’s not no iced tea,” but rather a line of hard seltzers coming to a frat party near you in spring 2021.

For his latest business venture, Scott has partnered with Anheuser-Busch who, as the makers of Budweiser, are already experts in marketing alcoholic water. It’s made from distilled blue agave, and would have been called tequila if it came from the requisite areas of Mexico. As is, it comes with 7% ABV in three flavors: Lime, Strawberry, and Pineapple. In a November interview with Forbes, Scott tasted the Lime model and gave it the soul-stirring review, “I kinda like it.”



In a new statement, Scott explained that he is “really proud of” Cacti, and explained the tremendous amount of work that went into the can, the packaging, and overall presentation. He said,

“Cacti is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

This is just the latest branding opportunity from La Flame. In September, McDonald’s renamed the quarter pounder meal after him, and his company Cactus Jack released a super-sized merch line that included a Chicken McNugget body pillow. He also recently released the new song “The Plan”, which appeared in the trailer for Tenet.