Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Soundtrack to David Fincher’s Mank: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released their original score for Mank, David Fincher’s new movie about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz. Stream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.
As Mank is now available to stream on Netflix as of today, music fans can finally revel in the meticulous work Reznor and Ross put into its accompanying score. As previously reported, the award-winning duo exclusively used period-authentic instruments from the 1940s to compose the film’s songs. As such, many of the tracks employ horns, swinging tempos, and nostalgia-tinged sounds to give the technically black-and-white movie a whole lot of color.
The duo’s score sets the scene perfectly for Mank’s unique time period. In the film, Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz a.k.a. “Mank”, the script whisperer of the 1930s, who’s tasked with writing Orson Welles’ famous epic Citizen Kane. With a 90-day deadline to complete it, Mank spends his time healing from a car crash thanks to a nurse named Rita (Lily Collins), reflecting on his Hollywood glory days, and hustling to pen an accurate description of William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), the man that Kane would be based on. As our own Clint Worthington put it in his review, Mank is “a uniquely beautiful ode to Hollywood.”
This is Reznor and Ross’s third time scoring a film for Fincher. They previously worked together on his movies Gone Girl in 2014 and The Social Network in 2010, the latter of which earned the two an Oscar and was recently reissued on vinyl.
Reznor and Ross also score the new Pixar film Soul, which is set to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day. As for Nine Inch Nails, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are hard at work on new music in hopes of releasing an album in the near future. No matter what, Reznor promises fans that “the journey is far from over” for the band.
Mank OST Tracklist:
01. Welcome to Victorville
02. Trapped!
03. All This Time
04. Enter Menace
05. First Dictation
06. A Fool’s Paradise
07. Once More Unto the Breach
08. About Something
09. Glendale Station
10. What’s at Stake?
11. Every Thing You Do
12. Cowboys and Indians
13. Presumed Lost
14. (If Only You Could) Save Me
15. Means of Escape
16. All This Time (A White Parasol)
17. M.G.M.
18. A Respectable Bribe
19. I, Governor of California
20. A Leaden Silence
21. San Simeon Waltz
22. Time Running Out
23. Mank-heim
24. Lend Me a Buck?
25. You Wanted to See Me?
26. In Your Arms Again
27. The Dark Night of the Soul
28. Clouds Gather
29. Way Back When
30. An Idea Takes Hold
31. Marion’s Exit
32. Absolution
33. Scenes From Election Night
34. Election Night-mare
35. All This Time (Dance Interrupted)
36. All This Time (Victorious)
37. I’m Eve
38. A Rare Bird
39. Look at What We Did
40. Menace Returns
41. Forgive Me
42. Final Regards
43. Where Else Would I Be?
44. The Organ Grinder
45. All This Time (Not No More)
46. Costume Party
47. Dulcinea
48. Shoot-out at the Ok Corral
49. The Organ Grinder’s Monkey
50. An Act of Purging Violence
51. All This Time (Happily Ever After)
52. A Rare Bird (Reprise)