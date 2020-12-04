Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Soundtrack to David Fincher’s Mank: Stream

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released their original score for Mank, David Fincher’s new movie about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz. Stream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

As Mank is now available to stream on Netflix as of today, music fans can finally revel in the meticulous work Reznor and Ross put into its accompanying score. As previously reported, the award-winning duo exclusively used period-authentic instruments from the 1940s to compose the film’s songs. As such, many of the tracks employ horns, swinging tempos, and nostalgia-tinged sounds to give the technically black-and-white movie a whole lot of color.



The duo’s score sets the scene perfectly for Mank’s unique time period. In the film, Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz a.k.a. “Mank”, the script whisperer of the 1930s, who’s tasked with writing Orson Welles’ famous epic Citizen Kane. With a 90-day deadline to complete it, Mank spends his time healing from a car crash thanks to a nurse named Rita (Lily Collins), reflecting on his Hollywood glory days, and hustling to pen an accurate description of William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance), the man that Kane would be based on. As our own Clint Worthington put it in his review, Mank is “a uniquely beautiful ode to Hollywood.”

This is Reznor and Ross’s third time scoring a film for Fincher. They previously worked together on his movies Gone Girl in 2014 and The Social Network in 2010, the latter of which earned the two an Oscar and was recently reissued on vinyl.

Reznor and Ross also score the new Pixar film Soul, which is set to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day. As for Nine Inch Nails, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are hard at work on new music in hopes of releasing an album in the near future. No matter what, Reznor promises fans that “the journey is far from over” for the band.

Mank OST Tracklist:

01. Welcome to Victorville

02. Trapped!

03. All This Time

04. Enter Menace

05. First Dictation

06. A Fool’s Paradise

07. Once More Unto the Breach

08. About Something

09. Glendale Station

10. What’s at Stake?

11. Every Thing You Do

12. Cowboys and Indians

13. Presumed Lost

14. (If Only You Could) Save Me

15. Means of Escape

16. All This Time (A White Parasol)

17. M.G.M.

18. A Respectable Bribe

19. I, Governor of California

20. A Leaden Silence

21. San Simeon Waltz

22. Time Running Out

23. Mank-heim

24. Lend Me a Buck?

25. You Wanted to See Me?

26. In Your Arms Again

27. The Dark Night of the Soul

28. Clouds Gather

29. Way Back When

30. An Idea Takes Hold

31. Marion’s Exit

32. Absolution

33. Scenes From Election Night

34. Election Night-mare

35. All This Time (Dance Interrupted)

36. All This Time (Victorious)

37. I’m Eve

38. A Rare Bird

39. Look at What We Did

40. Menace Returns

41. Forgive Me

42. Final Regards

43. Where Else Would I Be?

44. The Organ Grinder

45. All This Time (Not No More)

46. Costume Party

47. Dulcinea

48. Shoot-out at the Ok Corral

49. The Organ Grinder’s Monkey

50. An Act of Purging Violence

51. All This Time (Happily Ever After)

52. A Rare Bird (Reprise)