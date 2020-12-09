True Blood to Come Back Out of the Coffin with New HBO Reboot

True Blood (HBO)

HBO is ready for another bite of True Blood. As Variety and The Hollywood Reporter note, a reboot of the sexy vampire drama is in the early stages of development.

True Blood premiered in 2008 and ran for seven seasons. Adapted by Alan Ball, and based on the novels of The Southern Vampire Mysteries by Charlaine Harris, it was set two years after the invention of Tru Blood, a synthetic substitute that allowed vampires to integrate into human society. The series centered on Sookie Stackhouse (Ana Paquin), a telepathic human waitress who fell in love with vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). Within the world of the show, many other creatures went bump in the night, including witches, werewolves, and bible-thumping evangelicals.



To help along the reboot, Ball has reportedly returned as executive producer, but he isn’t expected to write. Instead, the new script comes from a pair of heavyweight showrunners: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who created Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Jami O’Brien, who helmed the AMC series NOS4A2. The two had previously worked together on HBO’s Big Love in 2011, and both will also be executive producing.

HBO has declined to comment, and so far no members of the original cast have been attached to the reboot.

Even for prestige TV, reboots and revivals remain all the rage. Recently, Showtime announced a return to Dexter that’s set ten years after the series finale.

