Viagra Boys Cover John Prine’s “In Spite of Ourselves” with Amy Taylor: Stream

Viagra Boys and Amy Taylor, "In Spite of Ourselves" video

Swedish rockers Viagra Boys have teamed up with Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers for a new cover of “In Spite of Ourselves”, John Prine’s classic ode to barely-functioning matrimony.

“In Spite of Ourselves” was originally recorded with Iris DeMent, and it remains perhaps Prine’s funniest song: a biting portrait of a longtime couple who love one another even if they can’t stand each other. In the hands of the Viagra Boys, it starts with a fake-out of driving drums and muted guitar distortion. It sounds like we’re in for another post-punk banger, before the track settles down into more faithful territory.



VB singer Sebastian Murphy is from Stockholm, but even so, he mostly pulls off the dialect of the American south. But Aussie Taylor’s attempts at a twang produces vowel sounds that have perhaps never been heard before in the English language. Altogether, it’s one of the most chaotically-accented songs you’ll ever hear. But “In Spite of Ourselves” is already a tribute to an odd-couple, and with charisma and commitment to the bit, the two singers absolutely pull it off.

In a statement, Murphy wrote that, “When i heard “In Spite” the first time i instantly had an urge to do a cover of it and i instantly knew that i wanted Amy to sing Iris DeMent’s part because of her unique voice. i love that she sings with an australian accent which is not too common in country songs ive heard before.”

Taylor added, “I was so excited when Viagra Boys asked me to do a duet with them. Sebastian is a classy man but let’s be true, we’re both insanely feral and gross, so the lyrics are perfect, I love tomato sauce and have a foul mouth so it’s like he’s singing right to me, what an honour.”

The cover comes with a music video directed by John Angus Stewart. It shows Murphy wearing a cowboy hat, while Taylor ties her gingham shirt like Daisy Duke. They stand in front of a green screen that plays stock Getty footage of America, and in an apt metaphor, the video ends with Murphy shrugging in front of an American flag. Check out “In Spite of Ourselves” below.

The song is the closing track on Viagra Boys’ upcoming album Welfare Jazz. It’s out January 8th, and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, the band shared “Ain’t Nice” and “Creatures”.