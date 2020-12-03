Bad Bunny Performs “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” on Corden: Watch

Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Less than a week ago, Bad Bunny surprise-released his third (!) album of the year, El Último Tour del Mundo. In support, the Puerto Rican megastar performed “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” (“I Wish You the Best”) on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday.

The new LP noticeably incorporates a more gritty alt-rock edge, which the reggaeton artist effortlessly embodied during last night’s performance. Set in an intimate, dimly lit space with nothing but a quilted curtain in the background, Bad Bunny proceeded to transform into a rock star balladeer, pained, stretched out vocals and all. Heartbreak and white Crocs? Sign us up.



Elsewhere in the episode, Bad Bunny spoke to Corden about his recovery from COVID-19. “I feel great, thank God,” the 26-year-old remarked. “I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. But I feel great, I feel perfect.”

Editors' Picks 10 Reggaeton Albums Every Music Fan Should Own

Watch both segments below, and then head here to stream El Último Tour del Mundo if you haven’t yet.

Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG record from February was recently named one of our Top 50 Albums of 2020. He dropped Las Que No Iban a Salir in the spring.

“UN DIA”, his summer collaboration with Dua Lipa and J Balvin, just received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The three will face off against Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and the almighty BTS.