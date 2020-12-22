Amazon Shares Trailer For Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America: Watch

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America

Amazon Studios has shared the first trailer for Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. The Coming to America sequel 32-years-in-the-making Is scheduled to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on March 5th, 2021.

The follow-up to its 1988 predecessor sees Zamunda’s newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) returning to America to meet his long-lost son. Along with Arsenio Hall, playing Akeem’s trusy sidekick Semmi, the film’s cast includes Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Teyana Taylor. It was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and written by original screenwriters Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield with Kenya Barris.



Like many of 2021’s upcoming blockbusters, Coming 2 America will be skirting theatres and premiering via Prime. After it became clear that most cinemas would remain closed for the foreseeable future, Amazon acquired the film from Paramount for a whopping $125 million.

Meanwhile, a sequel to another popular Eddie Murphy IP — Beverley Hills Cop — was recently scooped up by Netflix.