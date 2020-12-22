Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Amazon Shares Trailer For Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America: Watch

King Akeem returns to Queens in the first preview from the upcoming sequel

by
on December 22, 2020, 10:04am
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Coming 2 America

Amazon Studios has shared the first trailer for Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. The Coming to America sequel 32-years-in-the-making Is scheduled to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on March 5th, 2021.

The follow-up to its 1988 predecessor sees Zamunda’s newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) returning to America to meet his long-lost son. Along with Arsenio Hall, playing Akeem’s trusy sidekick Semmi, the film’s cast includes Wesley SnipesJames Earl JonesJermaine FowlerLeslie JonesTracy Morgan, and Teyana Taylor. It was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and written by original screenwriters Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield with Kenya Barris.

Like many of 2021’s upcoming blockbusters, Coming 2 America will be skirting theatres and premiering via Prime. After it became clear that most cinemas would remain closed for the foreseeable future, Amazon acquired the film from Paramount for a whopping $125 million.

Meanwhile, a sequel to another popular Eddie Murphy IP — Beverley Hills Cop — was recently scooped up by Netflix.

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Gremlins Is Classic Holiday Comfort Horror
Next Story
Denzel Washington Is on Jared Leto’s Tail in The Little Things Trailer: Watch