Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Dua Lipa Performs First-Ever Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

She plays stripped-back renditions of four Future Nostalgia songs with help from her backing band

by
on December 04, 2020, 1:50pm
Dua Lipa Performs Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Dua Lipa's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Dua Lipa has had a truly breakout year, and she’s riding the wave all the way through to the end: today, the pop star officially made her NPR Tiny Desk debut. Lipa performed a “Home” edition of the long-running concert series that featured stripped-back versions of songs from her Grammy-nominated 2020 album Future Nostalgia .

Although these renditions of “Levitating”, “Pretty Please”, “Love Again”, and “Don’t Start Now” are more minimal than the glossy forms they took on Future Nostalgia, the performance was by no means a solo set. Lipa was joined by the six-person backing band that she would’ve been touring the world with if 2020 didn’t turn out the way it did, and they all added a great deal of warmth and color that complements Lipa’s absolutely spot-on singing.

In between songs, the 25-year-old Londoner expressed how excited she was to be back with the band for the first time in months. And although the mood had the obligatory twinge of disappointment that accompanies all livestreams in the quarantine age, Lipa kept things moving and seemed genuinely excited to be there.

Editors' Picks

While introducing “Love Again”, which featured some amazing four-part harmonies from her backup singers, Lipa spoke about the song’s theme of resilience. “It’s about manifesting good things into your life, when things aren’t quite going your way,” she said. Watch the full 15-minute performance below.

Outside of this performance, Lipa released a new standalone single called “Fever” in October, in addition to guesting on Miley Cyrus’ new full-length Plastic Hearts. Find out where Future Nostalgia ranked on our Best Albums of 2020 list, and which one of her songs made our Best Songs of 2020 list as well.

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
Billy Corgan on Chris Cornell’s Death: “I’ve Been in That Exact Spot a Thousand Times”
Next Story
Protect Live Music: Our New Shirt Promotes an Important Cause