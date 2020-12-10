Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Greta Van Fleet Share New Video for “Age of Machine”: Watch

In support of their upcoming sophomore album The Battle At Garden's State

by
on December 10, 2020, 11:13am
Greta Van Fleet "Age of Machine" music video
Greta Van Fleet's "Age of Machine" music video

Greta Van Fleet have shared a video for their latest single, “Age of Machine”.

The storyline of the seven-minute visual accompaniment is difficult to follow, but its press release insinuates that the narrative murkiness is intentional. Throughout the video, the classic rock nostalgists are seen admiring an ancient statue in the middle of an empty warehouse, cruising through a tunnel on motorcycles, and wandering around the desert in street clothes.

Those seemingly unrelated shots of the band are interspersed with panoramas of oil fields, esoteric home videos with a ’70s-esque film quality, and vaguely Kubrick-like scenes of frontman Josh Kiszka receiving eye-drops in a medical facility. At one point, they take turns drilling and chipping away at the Greco-Roman statue they were admiring a few minutes earlier, so maybe the message is, “technology, man.”

Check it out below and see what you make of it.

“Age of Machine” is the second single the band have shared from their upcoming sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, due out in April. They’ve also previewed the record with “My Way, Soon”, which they performed on Colbert this week.

Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products Get Relaxation in a Jar with These New CBD Products
These Were the Best Albums of 2020 These Were the Best Albums of 2020
Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here Watch Taylor Swift's New folklore Concert Film Here
Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt Support Independent Music Venues with This New Shirt

Previous Story
George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky Blandly Goes Where Plenty of Sci-Fi Has Gone Before: Review
Next Story
Amigo the Devil Premieres Video for New Song “Another Man’s Grave”: Watch