Kevin Bacon Covers Radiohead’s “Creep” for His Baby Goats: Watch

Kevin Bacon singing "Creep" to his goats

Kevin Bacon has baby goats, and apparently the kids are big Radiohead fans. In a video posted to his Instagram, the 62-year-old actor busted out an acoustic cover of “Creep” while an adorable little goat chewed on his shirt.

“The goats wanted me to play this, I don’t really think it’s appropriate,” the Footloose star said at the beginning of the clip. Still, “the goats were insisting,” so Bacon went ahead and played the first verse and hook until one of the babies got too curious about what was in his pocket and he had to stop. Thom Yorke probably can’t relate.



Watch the impromptu barnyard jam session below. Maybe next time Bacon can serenade some pigs?

As it turns out, this isn’t the first video that Bacon has posted with the hashtag “#GoatSongs”. Back in November he covered Frank Ocean’s “Think’ Bout You” and The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby”. The month prior he covered “What’s Up” by Four Non Blondes with his daughter Sosie, and in September he introduced his #GoatSongs series with an instrumental jam.

For those who aren’t aware, Bacon is more than a hobby musician. He and his brother Michael have been putting out music as The Bacon Brothers since 1995, and over the summer they released their tenth album, The Way We Love.