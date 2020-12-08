10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Muse’s “Hysteria”, Earns Praise From Band: Watch

Nandi Bushell and Muse's Matt Bellamy (photo by Samantha Saturday)

10-year-old Nandi Bushell has already defeated Dave Grohl in a drum-off, received Kirk Hammett stamp of approval for her “Enter Sandman” cover, and was even gifted a Tom Morello signature guitar for her viral rendition of Rage Against The Machine’s “Guerilla Radio”. But that hasn’t stopped the musical prodigy from continuing her quest to conquer all corners of the rock world.

On Sunday, Bushell posted a video of herself nailing the complex drum and bass parts for Muse’s proggy 2003 song “Hysteria”. “Ever since I jammed ‘Hysteria’ by Muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome!”, the whiz kid wrote on Twitter. “It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT!”



Like all of her previous covers, Bushell played the parts flawlessly while cradling a bass guitar that’s practically as tall as she is. Today, the English virtuoso finally earned a proper cosign from the band themselves: “Absolutely killed it again, Nandi Bushell”, they wrote on Twitter. “So much talent”.

Check out the video below alongside her reaction to Muse’s words of praise.

Clearly, Bushell has proved herself to be one of the greatest covers artists to emerge in 2020, but she’s also dipping her toes into the world of songwriting. During her weeks-long (and incredibly cute) battle with Grohl, she ended up writing the Foo Fighters frontman his very own theme song, and the pair even announced their plans to write a collaborative song together once COVID is done.

Compared to Bushell’s prolific year, the members of Muse have been relatively quiet. However, frontman Matt Bellamy did share his second-ever solo song, “Tomorrow’s World”, all the way back in May.

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme – #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

Wow wow wow!!!! Thank you so much!!! @muse you guys are AWESOME!!! 🙏🏽❤️👧🏽🤟🏽🥁🎸 https://t.co/xnc51ffCLN — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 8, 2020