Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Kyoto” from Her Bed on Corden: Watch

A dream sequence finds her headlining the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City

by
on December 17, 2020, 9:55am
phoebe-bridgers-kyoto-corden-video
Phoebe Bridgers performs from bed on Corden

Phoebe Bridgers has returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden for the second time this year. Back in June, the Punisher songwriter performed “I See You” from inside her own car. On Wednesday night, Bridgers rolled out “Kyoto” from another unexpected location: the comfort of her own bed.

Well, sort of. Our former Artist of the Month began the performance beneath cozy sheets in her bedroom (shout-out the Nick Cave poster on the wall). But eventually a dream sequence finds her headlining the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City — and all while still wearing her cosmic pajamas. Watch down below.

“Kyoto” is our 20th favorite song of the entire year, while Punisher placed very highly in our Top Albums list. Acclaim for Bridgers’ sophomore LP has been widespread; she was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album. Hopefully sometime in the near future, she’ll actually get a chance to headline Carnegie Hall live and in person.

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Better Watch Out Is Holiday Horror with a Mean Streak