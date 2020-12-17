Phoebe Bridgers performs from bed on Corden

Phoebe Bridgers has returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden for the second time this year. Back in June, the Punisher songwriter performed “I See You” from inside her own car. On Wednesday night, Bridgers rolled out “Kyoto” from another unexpected location: the comfort of her own bed.

Well, sort of. Our former Artist of the Month began the performance beneath cozy sheets in her bedroom (shout-out the Nick Cave poster on the wall). But eventually a dream sequence finds her headlining the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City — and all while still wearing her cosmic pajamas. Watch down below.



“Kyoto” is our 20th favorite song of the entire year, while Punisher placed very highly in our Top Albums list. Acclaim for Bridgers’ sophomore LP has been widespread; she was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album. Hopefully sometime in the near future, she’ll actually get a chance to headline Carnegie Hall live and in person.