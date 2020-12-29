Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Run the Jewels are Ass-Kicking Action Figures in New “Walking in the Snow” Video: Watch

Taken from RTJ4, one of our favorite albums of the year

by
on December 29, 2020, 12:59pm
walking-in-the-snow-video-rtj
Run the Jewels as action figures in "Walking in the Snow" video

Run the Jewels are capping off yet another critically acclaimed year with the release of their new video for RTJ4 standout “Walking in the Snow”. And they sure know how to go out with a bang: El-P and Killer Mike star as ass-kicking action figures ready to save the day.

Today’s stop-motion clip comes courtesy of Chris Hopewell, who also directed the hip-hop duo’s “Don’t Get Captured” vid from 2017. In it, RTJ valiantly lead a toy rebellion against an evil, dictator-like ice king. In addition to being a thrilling and visually entertaining watch, the video aptly encapsulates the powerful essence of RTJ4, an album that denounces systemic oppression in all its forms and rallies for change. Check it out below.

“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again,” Hopewell commented in a statement. “Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an Eighties style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty fucked-up year.”

Editors' Picks

RTJ4 landed on our Top 50 Albums of 2020 list, while single “Ooh La La” was named one of our favorite songs of the ear. For more of El-P and Mike, the pair contributed a new song called “No Save Point” to the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, as well as appeared in the video game itself. Our former group of the year also recently remixed the Royal Blood song “The Ground Below”.

A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020 These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal

Previous Story
Save Our Stages Fest Raised $2 Million for Independent Venues: “This Moment Brought Millions of People Hope”
Next Story
TikTok Star Shreds Metallica Songs on Guitar After She’s Called Out for Wearing Band’s T-Shirt: Watch