Nicolas Cage Details the History of Swear Words in New Netflix Trailer: Watch

Nic Cage in History of Swear Words (Netflix)

Netflix’s History of Swear Words has received its first official trailer, and it’s a fuckin’ doozy.

The Nicolas Cage-hosted series is a dive into the origins of the words “fuck”, “shit”, “bitch”, “dick”, “pussy”, and “damn”. Fittingly, the trailer begins with a dapperly dressed Cage standing up from his seat and screaming the F-bomb at the top of his lungs, which seems like a good indication of what the show is all about.



Netflix describes the six-episode series, which was produced by Funny or Die, as such: “An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words.”

Throughout the trailer, Cage is joined by etymologists, pop culture historians, and other PhD recipients who special experts in the field of swear words to truly break down the linguistic and cultural significance of these common, yet still taboo, exclamations.

The show also features appearances from a number of comedians, actors, and musicians like Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, Open Mike Eagle, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, and more.

Naturally, the trailer establishes the voice and style of the show (it’s comparable to Comedy Central’s Drunk History series), but there’re also previews of a couple fascinating sections. In one, experts demonstrate the science behind how swearing can not only relieve stress, but help people achieve physically challenging tasks like sticking their hand in a bucket of ice water. In another scene, one of the guests references the implicit racism of the “Parental Advisory” sticker, so viewers can expect a musical component to this show as well.

Check out the two-minute trailer below ahead of the show’s premiere on January 5th.

This might seem like the perfect role for Cage, but there’s an even more Cage-like film coming in 2021. The 56-year-old actor is set to play himself in the meta-heavy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is tentatively due to arrive from Lionsgate in March 2021. In case that wasn’t enough Cage for you, he’s also tapped to portray the now-legendary Joe Exotic, as well as an alcoholic dragon that lives in the swamps of Louisiana.