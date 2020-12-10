Menu
Win a Christmas Vinyl Collection with Mariah Carey, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and More

Get in the holiday spirit with Kenny Rogers, Dean Martin, Kenny G, Perry Como, and more

by
on December 10, 2020, 4:54pm
win christmas vinyl music bundle

We’re well into December at this point, which means it’s time to ring the bells of holiday music. Celebrations may look different this year, but the timeless sounds of the season are still here to bring warmth and good cheer to your Zoom gatherings. To help make sure your homes are filled with the carols and classics you love, we’ve teamed with Sony to give away a collection of Christmas vinyl from all-time great artists.

Five (5) winners will receive a bundle of vinyl that packages together nine beloved Christmas albums. Featured LPs include:

— Elvis Presley’s 2012 compilation The Classic Christmas Album

— Gene Autry’s 1957 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Favorites

— Johnny Mathis’ 1958 favorite Merry Christmas

— Sax legend Kenny G’s 1994 album Miracles: The Holiday Album

— Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s iconic 1984 collaboration Once Upon a Christmas

— 1959’s Seasons Greetings from Perry Como

— The Dean Martin Christmas Album from 1966 on red vinyl

— Andy Williams’ 1994 compilation Personal Christmas Collection

— The 20th anniversary red vinyl edition of Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic Merry Christmas — the crème de la crème

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.

Sony Christmas Vinyl Bundle
