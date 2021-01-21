50 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

While the film industry took a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to empty theaters and a shaky transition to streaming for even the most expensive blockbusters, TV kept chugging along, keeping us sane in the craziness that was 2020.

Now, 2021 is upon us, with the prospect of a new political dawn and the (hopeful) end of the pandemic in sight by at least the middle of the year. We’ve still got a ways to go, but TV might just have to be our savior once again.



Luckily, there’s a mix of returning favorites and new potential classics on the horizon, whether it’s continuations of long-dormant series (Gossip Girl, Friends, Dexter) or the beginnings of Disney+’s burgeoning onslaught of Star Wars and Marvel content.

Even as movie studios rend their garments, figuring out when to release their biggest offerings, TV will be there for us, plugging new, exciting stories into our eyeballs right on schedule. Or, you know, if production permits (see: Stranger Things 4).

Like it or not, we’re about to have more TV than we know what to do with, even as we have more time at home to consume it. Still, we’re excited about a good deal of it, and we’ve got a murderer’s row of recommendations to guide your viewing habits.

–Clint Worthington

Senior Writer