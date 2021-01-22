’80s Themed Virtual Festival Will Include Bret Michaels, Grandmaster Flash, Kenny Loggins, and Aerobics Class

Bret Michaels, Grandmaster Flash, and Kenny Loggins, image courtesy of '80s Radical Sabbatical

In the 1980s, Grandmaster Flash scratched his name into the history books, Kenny Loggins pushed power pop to its silkiest limits, and Bret Michaels briefly perfected human hair. Now, those artists and more will celebrate the glory of the 1980s at “’80s Radical Sabbatical”, a virtual festival going down on January 30th (via Billboard).

The eight-hour event boasts an eccentric lineup. In addition to the musical talent, the Radical Sabbatical will feature an ’80s aerobics class, “Vinyl Wino” virtual wine tastings hosted by Sebastian Bach, a costume contest with a top prize of a trip for two, and a children’s’ costume contest where junior festival goers can win an ’80s American Girl doll.



While fun, nobody’s paying $99.80 and up just to watch an ode to Jane Fonda workout tapes. The main draw is the classic tunes, which is why the festival has also booked First Lady of Rock Lita Ford, “Eye of the Tiger” scribe Jim Peterik, Jefferson Starship singer Cathy Richardson, plus The Voice contestant Moria Formica, photographer Mark Weiss, and Back to the Future actress Claudia Wells.

’80s Radical Sabbatical is presented by Clocktower Enterprises in St. Louis. In a statement, co-owner Claire Young said,

“With so many in-person concerts and experiences being canceled, we wanted to help people connect over their shared love of the ‘80s, and usher in a new year with this ultimate throwback to one of the best decades. Whether you’re still rocking a perm, or just someone who loves good music and live entertainment, we guarantee there will be something for everyone at this event. During this particularly challenging year for the live music industry, we decided to invest our resources in a safe and entertaining event that will also provide meaningful human connections. We are also particularly proud that this event is putting hundreds of people back to work during a time that many in this industry are struggling so much.”

As mentioned, tickets start at $99.80, and they can be purchased at the event’s website.