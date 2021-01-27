Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman to Read New Poem at Super Bowl LV

Amanda Gorman, photo via mccv/Shutterstock

Everyone pretty much agreed there were two truly great things about the 2021 presidential inauguration: One, that it was President Biden being sworn in and not that other creature, and two, Amanda Gorman. The National Youth Poet Laureate captivated Americans with her original work, “The Hill We Climb”. Next week, she’ll share another new piece with the entire country as her audience, as she’s been tapped to appear during the Super Bowl pre-game show.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman will recite a poem prior to kick-off in honor of three pandemic heroes. The 22-year-old poet’s original piece will pay tribute to Trimaine Davis, a teacher who has helped less fortunate families learn the technology that allows them to take part in virtual learning; Suzie Dorner, a nurse who has worked tireless with COVID-19 patients, even as she lost two grandparents to the disease; and James Martin, a Marine Corps vet who has been working with his community and fellow veterans during these tough times.



All three honorees were surprised with free trips to the Big Game, presented by legendary NFL players Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Steelers running back hall of famer Jerome Bettis, and Buccaneers linebacker and former co-owner Derrick Brooks. The American heroes will be on the field during the opening coin toss as the NFL’s honorary captains (via TMZ).

As for Gorman, she won’t be alone at the pre-game festivities. Miley Cyrus was recently confirmed to be putting on a concert during the game’s pre-show festivities alongside H.E.R., Eric Church, and Jazmine Sullivan. The Weeknd will then take the big stage for the Super Bowl halftime performance.

Gorman’s popularity has skyrocketed since the inauguration. Both her upcoming books shot to the top of the Amazon charts months before their September 21st release date, and she even signed on with IMG modeling agency. The poem that brought her all this attention, “The Hill We Climb”, was also recently put to music by Rostam.