Hmm, what could Amazon Studios mean? On Twitter, the producers of the long-in-the-works Lord of the Rings TV series have finally shared a synopsis, but it’s full of obscure hints about “great powers… forged,” and “the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen.” Inscrutable, yes? Nobody can figure out such complex hints — though we must admit, the words seem to have a familiar ring.

The serialized epic was first announced in 2017 as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s twin trilogies, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. We later learned that JD Payne and Patrick McKay will handle showrunning duties, and that the events will take place in the Second Age, as described in Tolkien’s The Silmarillion. Second Age — that rings a bell. Isn’t that when the big bad villain shows up — oh what was his name — Flymore? And he got really into crafting? I can’t put my finger on it.



The full synopsis reads:

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The first two episodes will be directed by J.A. Bayona (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), and the villain will be played by Game of Thrones’ alum Joseph Mawle. Dozens of other castmembers have been announced, including relative newcomer Markella Kavenagh, Midsommar star Will Poulter, and Years and Years actor Maxim Baldry.

Elsewhere in the Tolkienverse, Peter Jackson recently remastered his two trilogies in 4K, while castmembers participated in a fundraiser to purchase Tolkien’s old house and turn it into a museum.

We’re just as excited! Here’s to visiting places never before seen and old kingdoms at the height of their glory. https://t.co/uIMHpBHPQ1 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2021