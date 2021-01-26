What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021

Bliss (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for February.

The big event of the month are two original sci-fi films: First up is Bliss starring Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, which deals with simulated realities. Right after that is The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, a sci-fi drama with Freaky star Kathryn Newton.



Beyond that, subscribers can enjoy some essential archival additions, particularly Coming to America (just in time for Amazon’s highly anticipated sequel in March), Dazed and Confused, Moulin Rouge, There’s Something About Mary, and The Prestige.

Check out the entire list below, which includes a number of exclusives to Amazon. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Shudder.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in February 2021

Available February 1st

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherfucker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What’s New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Available February 5th

Bliss (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

Available February 12th

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021) — Amazon Original Movie

Clifford: New Episodes — Amazon Original Series

Available February 16th

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Available February 18th

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Available February 19th

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres: Season 1 — Amazon Exclusive

Available February 26th

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers: Limited Series

