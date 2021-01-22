Angel Haze Returns with New Song “Weight”: Stream

Angel Haze in "Weight" video

Angel Haze has returned to drop the new song “Weight”.

Our former Rookie of the Year broke out in 2012 with a trauma-baring cover of Eminem’s “Cleaning Out My Closet”. Haze shared a string of buzzy mixtapes in the early 2010s, came out as nonbinary (though preferring singular he/she pronouns instead of ‘they’), and unleashed the albums Dirty Gold (2013) and Back to the Woods (2015). Afterwards, her pace of songwriting slowed down significantly, which makes “Weight” a welcome surprise.



The track channels aggression backed by a lifetime of rage-inducing experiences. “Y’all couldn’t take what I been through,” she raps, adding, “Yeah, silly n****s you was thinking I was buried/ But I soared/ Now y’all gone wish that I died in the psych ward!” Elsewhere, she hints at her time away from music and return, saying, “Me and God had a real conversation/ He said get back on the occupation/ Then I went and took the lock and the combination.”

In a statement, Haze spoke about strength, power, and “Weight”, writing,

“When I or anyone else listens to “Weight”, I want them to partake in the experience. Every single instrument is a testament to strength and color. It is about how we grow our power. It’s about where to and how we carry everything we’ve had to survive, and then repurposing that energy.

“It took me quite some time to realize my weight, but now I’m too strong to hold. You will be too.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Alex Currie. It shows off Angel Haze’s genre-bending fashion sense, expressing her glamor, tenderness, and capacity for violence. Peep “Weight” after the jump.

Last year, she featured on the TROY NōKA track “War Inside” and in 2019 she shared “Black Butterfly” in honor of her mother’s birthday.

“Weight” Artwork: