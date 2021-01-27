Animated Game of Thrones Series in the Works at HBO Max

Still from Game of Thrones Conquest and Rebellion (HBO)

The Seven Kingdoms of Westeros may be getting drawn anew — and we’re not talking about maps. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that an animated Game of Thrones series is being developed for HBO Max.

While the dramatic cartoon is only in the very earliest of stages, WarnerMedia is apparently already in talks with writers about the potential series. THR notes the plan is to make the show “similar in tone to HBO’s Emmy-winning flagship” live-action series.



The news comes as HBO is increasingly intent on expanding the fantasy world created by George R.R. Martin. After a number of potential spin-offs were floated initially, the prequel series House of the Dragon starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith is currently in production with a targeted 2022 release date. The premium network is also developing the novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg, though no deals are firmly in place as of yet.

Like Disney+ and its Star Wars and Marvel properties, the animated expansion of the Game of Thrones universe continues WarnerMedia’s trend of mining its IPs for HBO Max. A live-action Harry Potter series is in early stages of development for the streaming platform, while the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… is coming sans Kim Cattrall is set to begin this spring. There are also DC Comics projects such as the long-gestating Green Lantern and The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker with star John Cena.