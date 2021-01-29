Arlo Parks Reveals Debut Album Collapsed in Sunbeams: Stream

Arlo Parks, photo by Chris Almeida

Arlo Parks, our Artist of the Month for January, has released her highly anticipated debut album. Stream Collapsed in Sunbeams below via Apple Music and Spotify. Additionally, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night and performed “Hurt”.

On her first full-length, the 20-year-old bedroom pop prodigy blurs the lines between folk, R&B, and jazz as she poetically recounts stories from her past. But Parks’ intimate songs about mental health, self-love, and queer desire — see the devastating “Black Dog” and reflective “Caroline” — are as much for her listeners as they are for herself.



“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it,” the British songwriter remarked in a statement. “It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia — I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Collapsed in Sunbeams, which follows her 2019 EPs Super Sad Generation and Sophie, was co-written and co-produced by Los Angeles native Gianluca Buccellati. It was recorded in various Airbnbs because, as Parks told Consequence of Sound earlier this month, she preferred them and their “homely energy” over recording studios.

“I love having photos on the wall, having posters, crystals, candles, and all these little kind of artifacts around. When you’re in a studio, it’s very much … there’s nothing on the wall. There’s nothing that feels human.”

In our album review, writer Laura Dzubay described Collapsed in Sunbeams as “brimming with human experience, featuring an array of poetic vignette songs that find calming, cavernous expression through neo-soul and jazz.”

For more of Parks, read our Artist of the Month feature here, and revisit her recent cover of The xx’s “VCR”.

Collapsed in Sunbeams Artwork:

Collapsed in Sunbeams Tracklist:

01. Collapsed In Sunbeams

02. Hurt

03. Too Good

04. Hope

05. Caroline

06. Black Dog

07. Green Eyes

08. Just Go

09. For Violet

10. Eugene

11. Bluish

12. Portra 400