Arlo Parks Covers The xx’s “VCR”: Watch

Arlo Parks' bedroom cover of The xx

Later this month, Arlo Parks will reveal her highly anticipated debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams. The young Londoner has been steadily teasing the LP the last few months — with promising singles like “Caroline” — but she’s also managed to find the time to cover some major hit songs.

Over the summer, our Artist of the Month tackled the Phoebe Bridgers original “Moon Song”. The two songwriters then joined forces for a gorgeous collaborative rendition of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”. Parks also took on Billie Eilish’s “my future” for the BBC in September. For her latest cover, the R&B/bedroom pop artist has reimagined The xx classic “VCR”.



Parks performed her version of the 2010 single this past weekend from what appeared to be her very own bedroom. The “lo-fi lounge” rendition kept the sparseness of The xx’s original, but featured Parks’ now-beloved aura of intimacy and charm. Watch it down below.

@The_xx’s first album has this specific sense of sweetness and simple romance,” the 20-year-old Parks wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “VCR is one of my favourite songs atm it makes me feel free some how.”

Collapsed in Sunbeams is officially out January 29th via Transgressive Records. Stay tuned for our exclusive Artist of the Month feature on Parks.

imma start covering some tunes that are saving me during lockdown – @The_xx’s first album has this specific sense of sweetness and simple romance – VCR is one of my favourite songs atm it makes me feel free some how – check out the full version on Youtube!https://t.co/E6hdHigtzX pic.twitter.com/wjCFF6l4IV — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 17, 2021