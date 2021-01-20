Bad Religion Ring in Joe Biden’s Presidency with New Song “Emancipation of the Mind”: Stream

Bad Religion, photo by Alice Baxley

Punk veterans Bad Religion have shared the new song “Emancipation of the Mind” to time with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

The song is a previously unreleased outtake from the sessions for the band’s 2019 album, Age of Unreason, but as a press release states, its lyrics ring true on the day Biden is sworn is as the Commander in Chief: “The track’s upbeat messaging calls for reason and open-mindedness as a new administration is welcomed into the White House today. Bad Religion have always advocated for humanism, reason, and individualism, which has never been more essential.”



Singer Greg Graffin adds, “I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness. So often we’re told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society.”

“Emancipation Mind” comes after Bad Religion’s recent four-part “Decades” streaming series, celebrating the band’s 40 years as a band. The song also follows the October release of “What Are We Standing For”, another outtake from Age of Unreason.

Check out the lyric video for Bad Religion’s “Emancipation of the Mind” below, and download the track here.