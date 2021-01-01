Menu
Barry Gibb Teams with Dolly Parton for New Version of Bee Gees’ “Words”: Stream

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 is due out on January 8th

by
on January 01, 2021, 5:54pm
Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton
Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton, photo by Becky Fluke

Next week, Barry Gibb will release Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1. The 12-track collection sees the Bee Gees founding member reimagine some of his classic songs with assistance from a wide range of country and Americana stars. As a preview, he’s unveiled a new duet version of Bee Gees’ “Words” recorded with Dolly Parton. Take a listen below.

Greenfields is officially out on January 8th via Capitol Records. Gibbs first previewed the release by sharing a reworked version of “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell.

Speaking of Bee Gees, a new fully-authorized documentary on the band called How Can You Mend a Broken Heart on HBO and HBO Max.

