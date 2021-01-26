Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Bartees Strange Makes TV Debut Performing “Boomer” on Seth Meyers: Watch

From his stellar debut album Live Forever

by
on January 26, 2021, 8:38am
Bartees Strange Seth Meyers
Bartees Strange on Seth Meyers

In 2020 Bartees Strange caught lightning in a bottle, going from little name recognition to rising star on the strength of one of the best albums of the year, Live Forever. Now he’s made his national TV debut, performing his tour-de-force track “Boomer” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Catch the replay below.

“Boomer” isn’t just one of the strongest cuts on a killer album, it’s also a chance for the multi-talented Strange to dig deep into his bag of tricks. Rhythmically and lyrically, the verses are influenced by hip-hop, while the pre-chorus and hook showcase his scorching vocals and elevate “Boomer” into a soaring rock and roll anthem.

Earlier this week, Strange shared a rocking cover of Judee Sill’s “The Pearl” which will appear on an upcoming tribute album from producer Lorenzo Wolff. Down Where the Valleys Are Low: Another Otherworld for Judee Sill is out March 12th and pre-orders are ongoing. It’s just the latest cover for Strange, who recently contributed “Pool” to The Baby Reimagineda fresh take on Samia’s debut album The Baby.

Editors' Picks

Different President, Same Virus, New Masks Different President, Same Virus, New Masks
Beanies for Pop Culture Heads Beanies for Pop Culture Heads
Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar
Here's How to Microdose with CBD Here's How to Microdose with CBD

Previous Story
Miley Cyrus to Perform at Super Bowl Pre-Show Concert
Next Story
Charlie Hickey Announces Debut EP, Shares “Ten Feet Tall” Featuring Phoebe Bridgers: Stream