Bartees Strange Makes TV Debut Performing “Boomer” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Bartees Strange on Seth Meyers

In 2020 Bartees Strange caught lightning in a bottle, going from little name recognition to rising star on the strength of one of the best albums of the year, Live Forever. Now he’s made his national TV debut, performing his tour-de-force track “Boomer” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Catch the replay below.

“Boomer” isn’t just one of the strongest cuts on a killer album, it’s also a chance for the multi-talented Strange to dig deep into his bag of tricks. Rhythmically and lyrically, the verses are influenced by hip-hop, while the pre-chorus and hook showcase his scorching vocals and elevate “Boomer” into a soaring rock and roll anthem.



Earlier this week, Strange shared a rocking cover of Judee Sill’s “The Pearl” which will appear on an upcoming tribute album from producer Lorenzo Wolff. Down Where the Valleys Are Low: Another Otherworld for Judee Sill is out March 12th and pre-orders are ongoing. It’s just the latest cover for Strange, who recently contributed “Pool” to The Baby Reimagined, a fresh take on Samia’s debut album The Baby.

