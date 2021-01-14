Beach Bunny Perform “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used)” on Kimmel: Watch

Beach Bunny on Kimmel

With their new EP Blame Game just days away, Beach Bunny swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their latest single “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used)”.

Our former Artist of the Month dished out the fuzzy rocker while oversaturated in blue and pink lights. The Chicago indie outfit nearly looked radioactive right there on the stage.



In a previous statement, front person Lili Trifilio explained that “Good Girls” is meant to be a “sassy song that calls out players by talking down to them as if they were children, showing that poor communication skills and mind gates are immature.” She added,

“It shifts the blame to the person that was acting disrespectful, instead of myself. The song also hammers home the point that I know my worth; I’m not afraid to call out players on their stupid behavior and I’m not going to tolerate being thrown around emotionally.”

Watch the Kimmel performance below. Blame Game drops this Friday, January 15th via Mom+Pop Music. It follows the band’s Honeymoon, one of our favorite albums of 2020.