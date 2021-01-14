Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Beach Bunny Perform “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used)” on Kimmel: Watch

Their new EP Blame Game drops Friday, January 15th

by
on January 14, 2021, 9:51am
beach-bunny-kimmel-good-girls-video
Beach Bunny on Kimmel

With their new EP Blame Game just days away, Beach Bunny swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their latest single “Good Girls (Don’t Get Used)”.

Our former Artist of the Month dished out the fuzzy rocker while oversaturated in blue and pink lights. The Chicago indie outfit nearly looked radioactive right there on the stage.

In a previous statement, front person Lili Trifilio explained that “Good Girls” is meant to be a “sassy song that calls out players by talking down to them as if they were children, showing that poor communication skills and mind gates are immature.” She added,

“It shifts the blame to the person that was acting disrespectful, instead of myself. The song also hammers home the point that I know my worth; I’m not afraid to call out players on their stupid behavior and I’m not going to tolerate being thrown around emotionally.”

Editors' Picks

Watch the Kimmel performance below. Blame Game drops this Friday, January 15th via Mom+Pop Music. It follows the band’s Honeymoon, one of our favorite albums of 2020

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
R.I.P. Siegfried Fischbacher, One-Half of Vegas Magic Duo Siegfried & Roy Dead At 81
Next Story
Minari Composer Emile Mosseri Shares the Origins of “Rain Song” with Yeri Han: Stream