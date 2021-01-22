Best Coast Perform “Master of My Own Mind” on Kimmel: Watch

Best Coast on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

2020 robbed us all of a good year in one way or another. Best Coast, for example, were set to release their first (non-children’s) album in five years and celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Crazy for You debut. It should have been a banner year for the group — but they’re not letting woulda-coulda-shouldas get them down, as they demonstrated with a performance of “Master of My Own Mind” on Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The track comes from their new LP, Always Tomorrow, and like the album title, it’s all about getting yourself right and ready to move forward. That made it a fitting song to play for Best Coast’s first televised performance of 2021, which they delivered from a top-floor home rehearsal space. With guitarist Bobb Bruno playing what looked like a powder blue St. Vincent signature Ernie Ball and singer Bethany Cosentino wearing a matching pantsuit with a reference to the Always Tomorrow album art on the back, the band provided just the right dose of positivity to get us to the weekend.



Watch the replay below.

Best Coast did end up celebrating Crazy for You in a very 2020 way, with a livestream “birthday party” event featuring guests like Paramore’s Hayley Williams, CHVRCHES’s Lauren Mayberry, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, and others. Over the summer, they also shared an LGBTQ-inclusive version of the album’s hit single “Boyfriend” as part of Bandcamp Friday, with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project.