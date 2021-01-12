Billie Eilish Announces New Photo Book

Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

Billie Eilish fans already had her forthcoming documentary to look forward to, but now they’re also being graced with something tangible. The Grammy-dominating pop artist has announced a new photo book that’s filled with never-before-seen images that were curated by Eilish herself.

Simply titled BILLIE EILISH, the book features hundreds of photos that span Eilish’s entire life thus far, from her humble childhood beginnings to touring stadiums worldwide. According to a synopsis from its publishers, Grand Central Publishing and Wren & Rook (two divisions of the Hachette Book Group), the book is “a stunning visual narrative journey through her life.”



But that’s not all. On the same day the book hits shelves in May of this year, Hachette will release a standalone audiobook that features personal stories told by Eilish herself. From childhood memories and reflections on the early days of her career up until the present, the project will serve as both an aural companion to the photo book and its own thing entirely.

“I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” Eilish said in a press release. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

BILLIE EILISH will be released on May 11th, 2021. Pre-orders for the hardcover and digital copies are available now.