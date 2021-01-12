Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Billie Eilish Announces New Photo Book

Featuring hundreds of never-before-seen images from throughout Eilish's life and career

by
on January 12, 2021, 1:47pm
Billie Eilish Announces New Photo Book
Billie Eilish, photo by Amy Price

Billie Eilish fans already had her forthcoming documentary to look forward to, but now they’re also being graced with something tangible. The Grammy-dominating pop artist has announced a new photo book that’s filled with never-before-seen images that were curated by Eilish herself.

Simply titled BILLIE EILISH, the book features hundreds of photos that span Eilish’s entire life thus far, from her humble childhood beginnings to touring stadiums worldwide. According to a synopsis from its publishers, Grand Central Publishing and Wren & Rook (two divisions of the Hachette Book Group), the book is “a stunning visual narrative journey through her life.”

But that’s not all. On the same day the book hits shelves in May of this year, Hachette will release a standalone audiobook that features personal stories told by Eilish herself. From childhood memories and reflections on the early days of her career up until the present, the project will serve as both an aural companion to the photo book and its own thing entirely.

“I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” Eilish said in  a press release. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

BILLIE EILISH  will be released on May 11th, 2021. Pre-orders for the hardcover and digital copies are available now.

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Hardcore Act Thirdface Announce Debut Album, Unleash Single “Villains!”: Stream
Next Story
Limp Bizkit, Mastodon, 311, Filter, The Used, Veruca Salt Members Cover Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song”: Watch