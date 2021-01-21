Billie Eilish and Rosalía Unveil New Song “Lo Vas a Olvidar”: Stream

Billie Eilish and Rosalía, photo courtesy of artists

It’s been nearly two years in the making, but Billie Eilish and Rosalía have finally shared their long-awaited collaboration “Lo Vas a Olvidar”.

The new song, which translates to “You Will Forget It”, has been in the works since early 2019. The reigning queen of flamenco pop and our former Rookie of the Year thought they were nearly home in March of 2020, when Rosalía said they were “getting quite closer” to completion. Now, “Lo Vas a Olvidar” will appear in an upcoming bonus episode of Euphoria, a show that hadn’t even aired when songwriting began.



In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Rosalía gushed about working with Eilish, saying, “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings. I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

You can hear that passion in “Lo Vas a Olvidar”, though Eilish expresses it in her own whispering way. Over a quiet, spacey backing track, she and Rosalía trade bars, mostly in Spanish but with the occasional English punctation mark, as when they ask in the chorus, “Can you let it go?”

Check out “Lo Vas a Olvidar” below via its Nabil-directed music video. The Euphoria bonus episode “Part 2: Jules” airs January 24th on HBO.

Eilish put 2020 in the rearview after releasing “Therefore I Am” and picking up a couple of Grammy nominations, and in 2021 she has an Apple TV+ documentary and a new photo book to look forward to. As for Rosalía, she spent last year dropping the singles “Dolerme”, “Juro Que”, and “TKN” with Travis Scott, before closing the year with a remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.