Black Country, New Road Unveil New Song “Track X”: Stream

The buzzy Brits of Black Country, New Road have returned with the new song called “Track X”. It’s the latest preview of their debut album For the first time, out February 5th.

Like previous releases, “Track X” is understated and eccentric. Frontman Isaac Wood sings in a tone just above spoken word while brass instruments sketch butterflies around his voice. Even as the music looks forward with a heady mix of post-punk and jazz, the lyrics turn fondly backwards, remembering the place “where we fucked as kids,” and the time “I told you I love you in front of black midi.”



In a statement, Wood explained how the song came together, saying,

“Track X is a song we first worked on in 2018 but one that never made it out into our live performances. We decided to resurrect it during the recording of For the first time and assemble it in the studio. The story is old but a good one and worth telling. We believe that people will enjoy singing along.

The accompanying music video was directed by Bart Price. It’s steeped in the nostalgia of expansive suburbs, blockish high schools, and Walmart parking lots, capturing the feeling of a turn-of-the-millenium home movie. Check out “Track X” below.

For the first time arrives February 5th via Ninja Tune, and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, Black Country, New Road shared the singles “Science Fair”, “Sunglasses”, and “Athens, France”.