Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Black Country, New Road Unveil New Song “Track X”: Stream

From the upcoming album For the first time

by
on January 11, 2021, 9:00am
Black Country New Road
Black Country New Road, photo courtesy of artist

The buzzy Brits of Black Country, New Road have returned with the new song called “Track X”. It’s the latest preview of their debut album For the first timeout February 5th.

Like previous releases, “Track X” is understated and eccentric. Frontman Isaac Wood sings in a tone just above spoken word while brass instruments sketch butterflies around his voice. Even as the music looks forward with a heady mix of post-punk and jazz, the lyrics turn fondly backwards, remembering the place “where we fucked as kids,” and the time “I told you I love you in front of black midi.”

In a statement, Wood explained how the song came together, saying,

“Track X is a song we first worked on in 2018 but one that never made it out into our live performances. We decided to resurrect it during the recording of For the first time and assemble it in the studio. The story is old but a good one and worth telling. We believe that people will enjoy singing along.

Editors' Picks

The accompanying music video was directed by Bart Price. It’s steeped in the nostalgia of expansive suburbs, blockish high schools, and Walmart parking lots, capturing the feeling of a turn-of-the-millenium home movie. Check out “Track X” below.

For the first time arrives February 5th via Ninja Tune, and pre-orders are off and running. Previously, Black Country, New Road shared the singles “Science Fair”,  “Sunglasses”, and “Athens, France”.

This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues This Shirt Supports Independent Music Venues
What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984? What Are Critics Saying About Wonder Woman 1984?
Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries Go Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian in New Docuseries
Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for All Your Wellness Needs

Previous Story
Lana Del Rey Details New Album, Promptly Puts Foot in Mouth
Next Story
Danny Elfman Shares Creepy New Solo Song “Sorry”: Stream