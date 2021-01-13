Black Sabbath Dio-Era Albums Heaven and Hell, Mob Rules Getting Deluxe Reissues

Black Sabbath's Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules, via Rhino

The first two Ronnie James Dio-fronted Black Sabbath albums, 1980’s Heaven and Hell and 1981’s Mob Rules, are receiving deluxe reissues via Rhino Records. The expanded editions arrive March 5th, and to tide us over, live cuts of each title track are now available to stream.

Both albums will be available on CD and vinyl, featuring a 2021 remaster of the original LPs, along with B-sides, alternate versions, and rare live recordings. Do to space constraints, the vinyl versions will feature a selection of the bonus tracks available on the CDs.



1980’s Heaven and Hell marked Dio’s debut with Black Sabbath. It proved to be one of the heavy metal’s greatest comeback albums following the ousting of original singer Ozzy Osbourne. The expanded edition includes live versions of “Children of the Sea” and “Heaven and Hell” — originally released as B-sides to the album’s singles — a 7″ mono edit of “Lady Evil”, and rare live recordings from 1980-82.

Released one year later, Mob Rules proved just as powerful as its predecessor, anchored by the epic title track, “The Mob Rules”. The song featured prominently in the cult animated film Heavy Metal, making it one of Black Sabbath’s most beloved Dio-era anthems.

That Heavy Metal soundtrack version is included in the bonus tracks, along with a new 2021 mix of the song, and live cuts recorded during the accompanying tours. A previously unreleased full concert recording from a 1982 gig in Portland rounds out the set.

The deluxe editions continue Rhino’s ongoing archival treatment of both Dio’s solo works and Black Sabbath’s discography. Two Dio live albums were recently reissued on vinyl, and the seminal Sabbath album Vol. 4 has been immortalized in a new box set.

Digital pre-orders of Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules are available here and here, respectively, while physical pre-orders are available via Rhino. Stream the two live singles and check out the full tracklists for the Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules reissues below.

Heaven and Hell: Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Heaven and Hell: Deluxe Edition

2-CD Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

01. Neon Knights

02. Children of the Sea

03. Lady Evil

04. Heaven and Hell

05. Wishing Well

06. Die Young

07. Walk Away

08. Lonely Is the Word

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

01. Children of the Sea – Live B-side of “Neon Knights” Single *

02. Heaven and Hell – Live B-side of “Die Young” Single *

03. Lady Evil – 7″ Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10th, 1980)

04. Neon Knights *

05. Children of the Sea *

06. Heaven nd Hell *

07. Die Young*

Hammersmith Odeon, London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)

08. E5150

09. Neon Knights

10. Children of the Sea

11. Heaven and Hell

2-LP Tracklist:

Side One

01. Neon Knights

02. Children of the Sea

03. Lady Evil

04. Heaven and Hell

Side Two

01. Wishing Well

02. Die Young

03. Walk Away

04. Lonely Is the Word

Side Thee

01. Children of the Sea – Live B-side of “Neon Knights” Single *

02. Heaven and Hell – Live B-side of “Die Young” Single *

03. Lady Evil – 7″ Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

04. Neon Knights – Live 1980 *

Side Four

01. Children of the Sea – Live 1980 *

02. Heaven and Hell – Live 1980 *

03. Die Young – Live 1980 *

* previously unreleased in North America

Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition Artwork:



Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition

2-CD Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

01. Turn Up the Night

02. Voodoo

03. The Sign of the Southern Cross

04. E5150

05. The Mob Rules

06. Country Girl

07. Slipping Away

08. Falling Off the Edge of the World

09. Over and Over

Bonus Tracks

10. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. Die Young – Live B-Side of “Mob Rules” Single *

12. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **

Live at the Hammersmith Odeon London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)

13. Country Girl

14. Slipping Away

15. The Mob Rules

16. Voodoo

Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon, April 22nd, 1982

17. Intro**

18. Neon Knights **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon, April 22nd, 1982

01. N.I.B. **

02. Children of the Sea **

03. Voodoo **

04. Black Sabbath **

05. War Pigs **

06. Drum Solo **

07. Iron Man **

08. The Mob Rules **

09. Heaven and Hell **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell – Reprise **

12. Paranoid **

13. Children of the Grave **

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

01. Turn Up the Night

02. Voodoo

03. The Sign of the Southern Cross

04. E5150

05. The Mob Rules

Side Two

01. Country Girl

02. Slipping Away

03. Falling Off the Edge of the World

04. Over and Over

Side Three

01. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

02. Die Young – Live B-Side of “Mob Rules” Single *

03. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **

04. Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell – Reprise **

Side Four

Live at the Hammersmith Odeon London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)

01. Country Girl

02. Slipping Away

03. The Mob Rules

04. Voodoo

* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased