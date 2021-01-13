Black Sabbath Dio-Era Albums Heaven and Hell, Mob Rules Getting Deluxe Reissues

The first two Ronnie James Dio-fronted Black Sabbath albums, 1980’s Heaven and Hell and 1981’s Mob Rules, are receiving deluxe reissues via Rhino Records. The expanded editions arrive March 5th, and to tide us over, live cuts of each title track are now available to stream.
Both albums will be available on CD and vinyl, featuring a 2021 remaster of the original LPs, along with B-sides, alternate versions, and rare live recordings. Do to space constraints, the vinyl versions will feature a selection of the bonus tracks available on the CDs.
1980’s Heaven and Hell marked Dio’s debut with Black Sabbath. It proved to be one of the heavy metal’s greatest comeback albums following the ousting of original singer Ozzy Osbourne. The expanded edition includes live versions of “Children of the Sea” and “Heaven and Hell” — originally released as B-sides to the album’s singles — a 7″ mono edit of “Lady Evil”, and rare live recordings from 1980-82.
Released one year later, Mob Rules proved just as powerful as its predecessor, anchored by the epic title track, “The Mob Rules”. The song featured prominently in the cult animated film Heavy Metal, making it one of Black Sabbath’s most beloved Dio-era anthems.
That Heavy Metal soundtrack version is included in the bonus tracks, along with a new 2021 mix of the song, and live cuts recorded during the accompanying tours. A previously unreleased full concert recording from a 1982 gig in Portland rounds out the set.
The deluxe editions continue Rhino’s ongoing archival treatment of both Dio’s solo works and Black Sabbath’s discography. Two Dio live albums were recently reissued on vinyl, and the seminal Sabbath album Vol. 4 has been immortalized in a new box set.
Digital pre-orders of Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules are available here and here, respectively, while physical pre-orders are available via Rhino. Stream the two live singles and check out the full tracklists for the Heaven and Hell and Mob Rules reissues below.
Heaven and Hell: Deluxe Edition Artwork:
Heaven and Hell: Deluxe Edition
2-CD Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
01. Neon Knights
02. Children of the Sea
03. Lady Evil
04. Heaven and Hell
05. Wishing Well
06. Die Young
07. Walk Away
08. Lonely Is the Word
Disc Two: Bonus Tracks
01. Children of the Sea – Live B-side of “Neon Knights” Single *
02. Heaven and Hell – Live B-side of “Die Young” Single *
03. Lady Evil – 7″ Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)
Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10th, 1980)
04. Neon Knights *
05. Children of the Sea *
06. Heaven nd Hell *
07. Die Young*
Hammersmith Odeon, London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)
08. E5150
09. Neon Knights
10. Children of the Sea
11. Heaven and Hell
2-LP Tracklist:
Side One
01. Neon Knights
02. Children of the Sea
03. Lady Evil
04. Heaven and Hell
Side Two
01. Wishing Well
02. Die Young
03. Walk Away
04. Lonely Is the Word
Side Thee
01. Children of the Sea – Live B-side of “Neon Knights” Single *
02. Heaven and Hell – Live B-side of “Die Young” Single *
03. Lady Evil – 7″ Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)
04. Neon Knights – Live 1980 *
Side Four
01. Children of the Sea – Live 1980 *
02. Heaven and Hell – Live 1980 *
03. Die Young – Live 1980 *
* previously unreleased in North America
Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition Artwork:
Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
2-CD Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
01. Turn Up the Night
02. Voodoo
03. The Sign of the Southern Cross
04. E5150
05. The Mob Rules
06. Country Girl
07. Slipping Away
08. Falling Off the Edge of the World
09. Over and Over
Bonus Tracks
10. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version
11. Die Young – Live B-Side of “Mob Rules” Single *
12. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **
Live at the Hammersmith Odeon London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)
13. Country Girl
14. Slipping Away
15. The Mob Rules
16. Voodoo
Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon, April 22nd, 1982
17. Intro**
18. Neon Knights **
Disc Two: Bonus Tracks
Live at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon, April 22nd, 1982
01. N.I.B. **
02. Children of the Sea **
03. Voodoo **
04. Black Sabbath **
05. War Pigs **
06. Drum Solo **
07. Iron Man **
08. The Mob Rules **
09. Heaven and Hell **
10. Guitar Solo **
11. Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell – Reprise **
12. Paranoid **
13. Children of the Grave **
2-LP Track Listing
Side One
01. Turn Up the Night
02. Voodoo
03. The Sign of the Southern Cross
04. E5150
05. The Mob Rules
Side Two
01. Country Girl
02. Slipping Away
03. Falling Off the Edge of the World
04. Over and Over
Side Three
01. The Mob Rules – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version
02. Die Young – Live B-Side of “Mob Rules” Single *
03. The Mob Rules – New 2021 Mix **
04. Sign of the Southern Cross/Heaven and Hell – Reprise **
Side Four
Live at the Hammersmith Odeon London (December 31st, 1981 – January 2nd, 1982)
01. Country Girl
02. Slipping Away
03. The Mob Rules
04. Voodoo
* previously unreleased in North America
** previously unreleased