Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Blue Stahli Premieres New Single “Catastrophe”: Stream

The one-man electro-industrial act's new album Obsidian arrives January 15th

by
on January 13, 2021, 1:00pm
Blue Stahli Catastrophe Song Premiere
Blue Stahli, photo by Priya Autrey

Blue Stahli, the one-man electro-industrial act masterminded by Bret Autrey, returns with the new album Obsidian this Friday (January 15th). In advance of its release, Heavy Consequence is presenting the exclusive premiere of the track ‘Catastrophe”.

Under various names, Autrey has been releasing music since the late ’90s, recording under the Blue Stahli name beginning in 2006. Obsidian marks the the third in his new “deadchannel_Trilogy” of albums, preceded by Quartz in October and Copper in November. The themes of the albums revolve around Autrey’s own tragic loss of his mother to brain cancer in 2018.

Regarding the song “Catastrophe”, Autrey tells us, “My songs range from being purely electronic to having more of an electronic rock feel, and ‘Catastrophe’ is a track that will hopefully satisfy the people who are more into the guitar-based rock aspect of my music than the electronic.”

He adds, “It needed to have the heavier elements pushed way more to the forefront, since this song is about such an explosion of a life change in dealing with grief. It’s a sludgy distorted dirge, because I wanted it to feel like an entire world falling apart in slow motion.”

In addition to his own releases and work with other artists, Autrey’s musical talents can be heard in films like Dead Rising 2 and Iron Man 3, along with video-game soundtracks like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and the recent Cyberpunk 2077.

Blue Stahli’s new Obsidian album is available to pre-save, while the recent Quartz and Copper albums can be purchased here and here, respectively. Take a listen to the new track “Catastrophe” below.

Obsidian Artwork:

Blue Stahli - Obsidian

Obsidian Tracklist:
01. Obsidian
02. Prognosis
03. Gravity”
04. The Mountain
05. Nothing Ever Stays
06. Legion
07. One Last Breath
08. Catastrophe
09. Endure
10. Daylight

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Hiss Golden Messenger Share New Song “Sanctuary”: Stream
Next Story
Black Sabbath Dio-Era Albums Heaven and Hell, Mob Rules Getting Deluxe Reissues