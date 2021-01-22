Box Set of Bon Scott’s Pre-AC/DC Band Fraternity Released with Previously Unheard Tracks

A box set of late singer Bon Scott’s pre-AC/DC prog-rock band Fraternity has been released via Cherry Red Records. The 3-CD collection, titled Seasons of Change, encompasses Fraternity’s complete recorded output from 1970 to 1974.
Along with Fraternity’s two full-length albums, 1971’s Livestock and 1972’s Flaming Galah, the box set includes non-album singles, B-sides, EP tracks, live tracks, and the band’s “lost” third album, Second Chance.
“Scott’s tenure with Fraternity has been poorly documented on the reissue market,” reads Cherry Red’s description of the set. “Of the two albums the band had issued at the time, Livestock and Flaming Galah, neither album has been released officially. And their story has never been told accurately.”
The collection was officially curated by the surviving members of Fraternity. In addition, the long-lost cache of session tapes for Second Chance were uncovered during the research stages for the box set. These are complemented by live tracks recorded at Port Lincoln, South Australia, and unheard songs with vocal/songwriting contributions from Bon Scott.
While not the riff-fueled hard rock of AC/DC, Fraternity had a sound all their own, falling under the “Australian progressive rock” umbrella and mixing elements of folk and blues rock. The title of the box set is taken from arguably the band’s most well-known single, “Seasons of Change”.
The set can be purchased via Amazon or Cherry Red. See Bon Scott and the rest of Fraternity performing “Seasons of Change”, followed by the box set’s artwork and tracklist below.
Fraternity: Seasons of Change – The Complete Recordings 1970-1974 Artwork:
Fraternity: Seasons of Change – The Complete Recordings 1970-1974 Tracklist:
Disc One – Livestock
01. Livestock
02. Somerville
03. Raglan’s Folly
04. Cool Spot
05. Grand Canyon Suites
06. Jupiter Landscape
07. You Have A God
08. It
09. Why Did It Have To Be Me?
10. Question
11. Seasons Of Change (Single Version)
12. Somerville (Single Version)
13. The Race Part 1
14. The Race Part 2
Disc Two – Flaming Galah
01. Welfare Boogie
02. Annabelle
03. Seasons Of Change
04. If You Got It
05. You Have A God
06. Hemming’s Farm
07. Raglan’s Folly
08. Getting Off
09. Somerville R.I.P
10. Canyon Suite
11. The Shape I’m In
12. If You Got It
13. Raglan’s Folly
14. You Have A God
15. Seasons Of Change / If You Got It (Hoadley’s Battle Of The Sounds 1971)
Disc Three – Second Chance
01. Second Chance
02. Tiger
03. Going Down
04. Requiem
05. Patch Of Land
06. Cool Spot (Alternative Version)
07. Hogwash
08. Chest Fever
09. Little Queenie
10. The Memory
11. Just Another Whistle Stop
12. No Particular Place To Go
13. Livestock
14. Rented Room Blues
15. Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)
16. That’s Alright Momma