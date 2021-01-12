Bruce Willis Booted from LA Pharmacy for Refusing to Wear Mask

Bruce Willis (via 20th Century Studio)

Live free… or die hard in the ICU: Bruce Willis, he of the Die Hard franchise, was asked to leave a Los Angeles pharmacy after refusing to abide by the city’s strict mask guidelines.

Page Six reports Willis was shopping at a Rite Aid in LA, the current epicenter of the pandemic in the US, when some of his fellow patrons became upset that he wasn’t wearing a mask. They complained to the store’s workers, who asked Willis to follow guidelines and cover his face. Despite having a bandana around his neck that he easily could have just pulled up, the actor refused, and was asked to leave.



Apparently, Willis left without much of a disagreement, but also without making his purchase.

Willis had spent the early part of the pandemic quarantined in Idaho with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their children. The whole family has since returned to LA to be with Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming, and their younger children. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has only gotten worse in LA County, which is now averaging 18,000 new cases and 211 deaths a day.

Editor’s Note: Don’t be like Bruce: Consequence of Sound is selling face masks with original designs, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting independent musicians through the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.